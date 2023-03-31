The DisInsider

SEE IT: Bad Bunny, Jamie Foxx & More Become Spider-Man Variants In New ‘Across The Spider-Verse’ Promos

Dempsey Pillot March 31, 2023 3 min read

With a new Across the Spider-Verse trailer coming next week, it appears that Sony is pulling out all the stops.

Since Thursday, several images have been posted to the official Across the Spider-Verse Twitter account which show select celebrities converted to Spider-Man variants. The account calls the #Spidersonas.

Which celebrities were special enough to get the treatment? Bad Bunny, Jamie Foxx, and even Guillermo Del Toro!

You can check out each of the #Spidersonas posted so far below!

We’ll continue to update this post as more #Spidersonas are posted, so be sure to come back and see who else gets converted into a variant!

READ: Sony To Release New Short Film Set Within Its Animated Spider-Verse

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K. Thompson (in their feature directorial debuts), from a screenplay written by Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, and David Callaham. 

This time around Shameik Moore’s Miles Morales will be joined by Issa Rae, Daniel Kaluuya, Jason Schwartzman, Brian Tyree Henry, Luna Lauren Vélez, Greta Lee, Rachel Dratch, Jorma Taccone, Shea Whigham, Oscar Isaac, and Karan Soni.

Hailee Steinfeld and Jake Johnson will also return as Spider-Gwen and adult Peter Parker.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is scheduled for release in the United States on June 2, 2023.

