SEE IT: Bad Bunny, Jamie Foxx & More Become Spider-Man Variants In New ‘Across The Spider-Verse’ Promos

With a new Across the Spider-Verse trailer coming next week, it appears that Sony is pulling out all the stops.

Since Thursday, several images have been posted to the official Across the Spider-Verse Twitter account which show select celebrities converted to Spider-Man variants. The account calls the #Spidersonas.

Which celebrities were special enough to get the treatment? Bad Bunny, Jamie Foxx, and even Guillermo Del Toro!

You can check out each of the #Spidersonas posted so far below!

Meanwhile in another dimension… we imagined some of our favorite people in the Spider Society. Make room for the MVP, @StephenCurry30. 🏀🕸 pic.twitter.com/lILYihL41i — Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse (@SpiderVerse) March 30, 2023

.@iamjamiefoxx is a somebody in every universe, especially imagined in our Spider Society. Who would you want to see in the #SpiderVerse? pic.twitter.com/FnM0yfbE1A — Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse (@SpiderVerse) March 30, 2023

Big goals for our Spider Society team with this custom #Spidersona. ⚽️ See you on the field, @Sonny7. #SpiderVerse pic.twitter.com/YyZjgptduZ — Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse (@SpiderVerse) March 30, 2023

.@PriyankaChopra and @NickJonas must have been bitten by a radioactive lovebug with these sweet #Spidersonas. 🕷 Which iconic duo would you want to see imagined in the #SpiderVerse? pic.twitter.com/9Cf3kPlzDz — Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse (@SpiderVerse) March 31, 2023

.@Kumailn's final form unlocked. His #Spidersona will fit right in with the rest of our Spider Society dream team. #SpiderVerse pic.twitter.com/FFExYii49C — Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse (@SpiderVerse) March 31, 2023

We’ll continue to update this post as more #Spidersonas are posted, so be sure to come back and see who else gets converted into a variant!

READ: Sony To Release New Short Film Set Within Its Animated Spider-Verse

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K. Thompson (in their feature directorial debuts), from a screenplay written by Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, and David Callaham.

This time around Shameik Moore’s Miles Morales will be joined by Issa Rae, Daniel Kaluuya, Jason Schwartzman, Brian Tyree Henry, Luna Lauren Vélez, Greta Lee, Rachel Dratch, Jorma Taccone, Shea Whigham, Oscar Isaac, and Karan Soni.

Hailee Steinfeld and Jake Johnson will also return as Spider-Gwen and adult Peter Parker.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is scheduled for release in the United States on June 2, 2023.

About Post Author

Related