James Gunn Confirms Tix For #GuardiansOfTheGalaxyVol3 Go On Sale Monday

This is not a drill…or a joke!

James Gunn has just confirmed that tickets for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 go on sale this Monday!

He made the announcement via Twitter, while posting a new 30 second teaser as well. You can check out the post below!

Currently, there’s a brand new trailer playing in theaters alongside Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, so we anticipate that trailer will make its way online Monday when tickets become available, and that it will expand upon the new teaser with additional footage.

Last we saw the Guardians was during Thor: Love and Thunder, where Star-Lord (Chris Pratt), Drax (Dave Bautista), Nebula (Karen Gillan), Mantis (Pom Klementieff), Rocket (Cooper), and Groot (Vin Diesel) were joined by Thor (Chris Hemsworth) as they search for Gamora (Zoe Saldana), who disappeared following the final battle with Thanos and his army. Will Poulter (The Revenant) also joins the cast as Adam Warlock, with Peacemaker star Chukwudi Iwuji as the High Evolutionary.

In Marvel Studios Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 our beloved band of misfits are looking a bit different these days. Peter Quill, still reeling from the loss of Gamora, must rally his team around him to defend the universe along with protecting one of their own. A mission that, if not completed successfully, could quite possibly lead to the end of the Guardians as we know them.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will hit theaters on May 5, 2023.

About Post Author

Related