SEE IT: First Look At Live-Action Adaptation Of ‘A Goofy Movie’ (EXCLUSIVE)

It’s no secret that The Walt Disney Company is on a mission to remake its most popular animated films into live-action tentpoles. Despite a wide variety of adaptations already in development such as Hercules, Lilo and Stitch, and The Aristocats, we at The DisInsider have learned of another top secret live-action project in development at Walt Disney Studios.

As it turns out, the House of Mouse is developing a live-action version of A Goofy Movie! Yes, you read right. The beloved 1995 solo movie about Disney’s iconic anthropomorphic dog is being retold with real actors in the real world. That’s not all though!

We checked with every single one of our sources and they claim that the movie has already been completed. Filming actually took place during the pandemic in Zack Snyder’s backyard, using the same corner and green screen that Ben Affleck used to shoot his scene for ZSJL.

While unconfirmed, we also hear that Pedro Pascal will play Goofy. It only makes sense he steps into such an iconic father role because he’s already the internet’s favorite “daddy.” Max will unsurprisingly be played by Tom Holland. We have it on good authority that he begged Disney to cast Zendaya as Roxanne. The rest of the cast is under wraps.

Now, while a release date for the film has yet to be decided upon, we hear that a teaser will debut this weekend at WrestleMania. Fortunately, Disney fans will not have to wait that long as we have obtained an official first look at what Goofy will look like. You can check it out below!

Now, if you’ve made it this far, this is obviously an April Fools’ joke.

Of all the live-action projects Disney could produce, I think we can an all agree that A Goofy Movie would be the worst – simply because it would be absolute nightmare fuel like the photo above.

While we don’t have any real news to share with you at the moment, we would like to share this awesome video our friend Khleo Thomas made a few years ago as a real tribute to A Goofy Movie and it’s iconic fictional popstar Powerline.

Enjoy! And Happy April Fools’ Day!

