The New Trailer For ‘Secret Invasion’ Is Here And Promises Nothing But Paranoia

Following the leaked release date last week, the new trailer for Secret Invasion has arrived!

Just like the comic book arc its based off, it looks to be filled with lots of suspense and paranoia.

You can check it out down below!

Who do you trust?



Marvel Studios’ #SecretInvasion, an Original series, is streaming June 21 on #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/hCcn9ICzFf — Disney+ (@DisneyPlus) April 3, 2023

For those unfamiliar with the popular Secret Invasion crossover event in which the series will be based on, it chronicles the discovery that a secret sect of Skrulls plot to take over the world by slowly infiltrating, impersonating, and replacing people at every level of life on Earth including The Avengers.

As you might imagine, there will be paranoia over who is and isn’t a Skrull.

Currently, Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Emilia Clarke, Killian Scott, Olivia Colman, Martin Freeman, Don Cheadle and Cobie Smulders are slated star. While no Avengers have been confirmed so far, recent comments from Jackson lead us to believe some will appear only to be revealed as Skrulls.

The series premieres exclusively on Disney+ on June 21st.

