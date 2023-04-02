The DisInsider

Exclusive Daily Disney News

The New Trailer For ‘Secret Invasion’ Is Here And Promises Nothing But Paranoia

Dempsey Pillot April 2, 2023 1 min read

Following the leaked release date last week, the new trailer for Secret Invasion has arrived!

Just like the comic book arc its based off, it looks to be filled with lots of suspense and paranoia.

You can check it out down below!

For those unfamiliar with the popular Secret Invasion crossover event in which the series will be based on, it chronicles the discovery that a secret sect of Skrulls plot to take over the world by slowly infiltrating, impersonating, and replacing people at every level of life on Earth including The Avengers.

As you might imagine, there will be paranoia over who is and isn’t a Skrull.

Currently, Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Emilia Clarke, Killian Scott, Olivia Colman, Martin Freeman, Don Cheadle and Cobie Smulders are slated star. While no Avengers have been confirmed so far, recent comments from Jackson lead us to believe some will appear only to be revealed as Skrulls.

The series premieres exclusively on Disney+ on June 21st.

About Post Author

Dempsey Pillot

See author's posts

Tags:

Leave a Reply

More Stories

3 min read

‘Star Wars: The Bad Batch – Season 2’ Episode Fifteen and Sixteen Review: “The Summit/Plan 99”

April 1, 2023 Maxance Vincent
2 min read

James Gunn Confirms Tix For ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ Go On Sale Monday

April 1, 2023 Dempsey Pillot
3 min read

‘The Crossover’ Review: Disney’s New Sports Drama Is Worth A Shot

March 31, 2023 Dempsey Pillot

You may have missed

1 min read

The New Trailer For ‘Secret Invasion’ Is Here And Promises Nothing But Paranoia

April 2, 2023 Dempsey Pillot
1 min read

Two Classic Spider-Man Villains Set To Make Their Debut In ‘Marvel Contest of Champions’

April 2, 2023 Dempsey Pillot
2 min read

Taraji P. Henson To Guest Star On ‘Abbott Elementary’ As Janine’s Mom

April 2, 2023 Dempsey Pillot
3 min read

‘Star Wars: The Bad Batch – Season 2’ Episode Fifteen and Sixteen Review: “The Summit/Plan 99”

April 1, 2023 Maxance Vincent