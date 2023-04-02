The DisInsider

Two Classic Spider-Man Villains Set To Make Their Debut In ‘Marvel Contest of Champions’

Dempsey Pillot April 2, 2023 1 min read

Marvel Contest of Champions has been around for nearly a decade, yet it’s just now adding two characters fans have been clamoring for.

Friday, the game’s official YouTube channel unveiled a trailer for its next update. Not only did it reveal that it’s next major event quest storyline would be connected to Spider-Man. It was also revealed that the next two champions joining the contest would be two of his most iconic villains: Shocker and Sandman!

You can check out the full trailer/announcement below!

Now, fans of the Spider-Man films will know that both of these characters have appeared onscreen. Both Logan Marshall-Green and Bokeem Woodbine took on the mantle in Spider-Man: Homecoming, while Thomas Haden Church played Sandman in Sam Raimi‘s Spider-Man 3 and Jon Watts’ Spider-Man: No Way Home. Church also recently teased a potential return to the character.

Deep dives of both characters are expected in the coming days, so be sure to follow Marvel Contest of Champions on Twitter to stay up to date.

In the mobile game Marvel Contest of Champions, you’re recruited to fight alongside your favorite Marvel Super Heroes and Super Villains in the ultimate cosmic showdown! Assemble the ultimate team, fight other players in real time, and complete numerous quests to become the universe’s ultimate champion.

The previous update featured the introduction of Kate Bishop and Vision’s daughter Viv.

The update goes live April 5th!

