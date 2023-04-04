The DisInsider

‘The Muppets Mayhem’ Teaser and Poster Debut

Skyler Shuler April 4, 2023 2 min read

Today, Disney+ announced the highly anticipated Original series The Muppets Mayhem, starring Lilly Singh, Tahj Mowry, Saara Chaudry, and The Electric Mayhem Band, will premiere with all episodes on Wednesday, May 10. The Disney+ Original series from Disney Branded Television is produced by ABC Signature and The Muppets Studio.  

The Muppets Mayhem follows The Electric Mayhem Band — Dr. Teeth on vocals and keyboards, Animal on drums, Floyd Pepper on vocals and bass, Janice on vocals and lead guitar, Zoot on saxophone and Lips on trumpet — on an epic, music-filled journey to record their first-ever studio album. With the help of a driven young music executive, Nora Singh (Singh), the old-school Muppet band comes face-to-face with the current day music scene as they try to finally record their first studio album.

The Muppets Mayhem stars Lilly Singh (A Little Late with Lilly Singh) as Nora, Tahj Mowry (Baby Daddy) as Moog, Saara Chaudry (The Mysterious Benedict Society) as Hannah, Bill Barretta as Dr. Teeth, Dave Goelz as Zoot, Eric Jacobson as Animal, Peter Linz as Lips, David Rudman as Janice, Matt Vogel as Floyd Pepper and recurring guest star Anders Holm (Workaholics) as JJ. 

Based on characters created by Jim Henson, the series is developed and written by executive producers Adam F. Goldberg (The Goldbergs), Bill Barretta (The Muppets, Muppets Haunted Mansion) and co-executive producer Jeff Yorkes. Michael Bostick, Kris Eber and The Muppets Studio’s David Lightbody and Leigh Slaughter also serve as executive producers. Original music by executive music producer and Songwriter Hall of Fame inductee Linda Perry.

