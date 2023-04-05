The DisInsider

Exclusive Daily Disney News

Jake Schreier to Direct an Episode of ‘Star Wars: Skeleton Crew’

Skyler Shuler April 5, 2023 2 min read

Lucasfilm is putting together quite a directing team for their upcoming Disney+ series Star Wars: Skeleton Crew.

According to One Take News, Jake Schreier, who is gearing up to direct Marvel Studios Thunderbolts, is the latest director to join Skeleton Crew. He joins a talented team of directors that includes Oscar-winning directing duo Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert (Everything Everywhere All At Once) and David Lowery (Peter Pan and Wendy).

Jude Law is set to lead the series, additional casting is being kept under wraps. Skeleton Crew is created and written by Christopher Ford, who will also executive produce with Jon Watts, who is set to also direct an undisclosed amount of episodes. The series will be set after the events of Return of the Jedi, and is set in the New Republic era, and tells of a group of kids lost in the Star Wars galaxy trying to find their way home. It is being described as a “galactic version of classic Amblin coming-of-age adventure films of the ’80s”.

Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni are executive producing. Skeleton Crew is scheduled to be released on Disney+ in 2023.

About Post Author

Skyler Shuler

In 2013, Skyler Shuler wanted to share his knowledge of Disney films and the magic behind the scenes. So, he created the Instagram account Disney Film Facts and the page quickly garnered a following. Soon after a Twitter was created, and not long after that DisneyFilmFacts.com was born. The page has been lucky enough to garner a wonderful following of such amazing Disney and movie fans, as well as been sourced in some of the biggest entertainment sites in the world. In 2018, the page was rebranded to The DisInsider, and the rest was history!

See author's posts

Tags:

Leave a Reply

More Stories

3 min read

‘The Mandalorian’ Shocks Fans with Historic ‘Star Wars’ Cameos

April 5, 2023 Alex Lue
3 min read

‘Star Wars: The Bad Batch – Season 2’ Episode Fifteen and Sixteen Review: “The Summit/Plan 99”

April 1, 2023 Maxance Vincent
2 min read

‘Peter Pan and Wendy’ Director David Lowery Boards New Star Wars Series ‘Skeleton Crew’

March 30, 2023 Dempsey Pillot

You may have missed

2 min read

Jake Schreier to Direct an Episode of ‘Star Wars: Skeleton Crew’

April 5, 2023 Skyler Shuler
3 min read

‘The Mandalorian’ Shocks Fans with Historic ‘Star Wars’ Cameos

April 5, 2023 Alex Lue
2 min read

‘The Muppets Mayhem’ Teaser and Poster Debut

April 4, 2023 Skyler Shuler
2 min read

Bob Iger Hints Fifth Park at Walt Disney World is Around the Corner

April 3, 2023 Alex Lue