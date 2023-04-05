Jake Schreier to Direct an Episode of ‘Star Wars: Skeleton Crew’

Lucasfilm is putting together quite a directing team for their upcoming Disney+ series Star Wars: Skeleton Crew.

According to One Take News, Jake Schreier, who is gearing up to direct Marvel Studios Thunderbolts, is the latest director to join Skeleton Crew. He joins a talented team of directors that includes Oscar-winning directing duo Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert (Everything Everywhere All At Once) and David Lowery (Peter Pan and Wendy).

Jude Law is set to lead the series, additional casting is being kept under wraps. Skeleton Crew is created and written by Christopher Ford, who will also executive produce with Jon Watts, who is set to also direct an undisclosed amount of episodes. The series will be set after the events of Return of the Jedi, and is set in the New Republic era, and tells of a group of kids lost in the Star Wars galaxy trying to find their way home. It is being described as a “galactic version of classic Amblin coming-of-age adventure films of the ’80s”.

Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni are executive producing. Skeleton Crew is scheduled to be released on Disney+ in 2023.

