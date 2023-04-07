The DisInsider

Dave Filoni To Conclude His “Mandoverse” With Feature Film

April 7, 2023

There were three films announced at Lucasfilm’s annual Star Wars Celebration this year: Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy’s sequel to The Rise of Skywalker, James Mangold’s biblical epic exploring the origins of The Force, and Dave Filoni’s seemingly big-screen conclusion to The Mandalorian.

While details are scarce about the latter, Empire Magazine says that the film will revolve around “an escalating war [against] the New Republic.” It’s described as a cinematic event set in the “present” timeline of The Mandalorian.

In other words, it appears that the film will be a culmination of everything that has happened so far in the series AND that it is expected to bridge the gap between the live-action TV shows and the movies.

No other details about the film were given. There is no release date just yet. No stars – especially Pedro Pascal (or Grogu) are currently attached.

Because this is a developing story, be sure to check back later when we update this article with any additional details

Dempsey Pillot

1 min read

