The Cast Of ‘Star Wars: Skeleton Crew’ Revealed At #StarWarsCelebration2023

Since it was announced last year, the intrigue surrounding Lucasfilm’s Skeleton Crew has only increased. Incidentally, it’s because of the selective secrecy surrounding it. To date, the public has only been shown a single still image from the show. Aside from Jude Law no other official cast members have been confirmed either…until now.

At this year’s Star Wars Celebration, not only did fans get to see who would star in the upcoming series – they got to meet them too.

In addition to Law, the series is expect to star Ravi Cabot-Conyers (Encanto), Kyriana Kratter (Bunk’d), and Robert Timothy Smith (the upcoming Dear Santa). They will play 3 out of the 4 children that make up the crew. It was also revealed that Academy Award-nominee Kerry Condon (The Banshees of Inisherin) will star in the series as well. Her role is being kept under wraps.

The cast of ‘STAR WARS SKELETON CREW’ on stage at #SWCE pic.twitter.com/tol6RhwFfu — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) April 7, 2023

Fans who were in attendance were also treated to a first look at the project. It’s unclear if that footage will make its way online anytime soon though.

Previously described as a story in the vein of Stranger Things, the story will be set after the events of Return of the Jedi, in the New Republic era, the series will reportedly revolve around a group of kids lost in the Star Wars galaxy trying to find their way home. It is being described as a “galactic version of classic Amblin coming-of-age adventure films of the ’80s”.

Because this is a developing story, be sure to check back later when we update this article with any additional details!

About Post Author

Related