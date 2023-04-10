Major Changes, New Faces Coming To The Next Season Of ‘American Horror Story’

For over a decade Ryan Murphy has been giving the world nightmare fuel in the form of his American Horror Story series. In the franchise’s upcoming 12th season, however, he’s stepping away from the driver’s seat.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, this will be the first season where Ryan Murphy will not serve as the showrunner. Instead, he’ll be replaced by Halley Feiffer. Additionally, this will mark the first time that a single person serves as both the sole writer and showrunner for the series.

Considering that the new season is being described as “the feminist update to Rosemary’s Baby,” it makes sense why Murphy has handed the reins over to a woman.

In another first for the series, this season will be based on a book – and one that isn’t even out yet! Titled, AHS: Delicate, it will be based “in part” on author Danielle Valentine’s upcoming novel “Delicate Condition,” which revolves around a woman convinced that some sinister force is trying to stop her getting pregnant and having a baby.

Emma Roberts joins the series for the first time since 2019. It’s unclear what role she’ll play, but it’s very likely she could play the lead. One another addition to the cast: Kim Kardashian. Yes, the same actress from Tyler Perry’s Confessions of a Marriage Counselor and Paw Patrol: The Movie will be making her Murphyverse debut. While her role is also a mystery, there’s no doubt it will give the model, mom, entrepreneur a brand new challenge.

Shooting is expected to begin New York City later this month, with a summer premiere is anticipated, and an official release date expected to be announced in June by FX.

SOURCE: THR

