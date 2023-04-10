‘Rogers: The Musical’ Coming to DCA June 30

Rogers: The Musical will be smashing onto the stage at the Hyperion Theater at Disney California Adventure Park for a limited-time engagement beginning June 30, 2023. It’s all happening during the Disney100 celebration at Disneyland Resort.

According to the Disney Parks Blog, Rogers: The Musical will run approximately 30 minutes, from Tuesday through Saturday most weeks. Additional details including show dates and times, plus news about the merchandise and food and beverage offerings themed to “Rogers: The Musical” will be shared as opening day gets closer.

In December 2024, the Avengers were invited to see the premiere of Rogers: The Musical, although Clint Barton ended up being the only Avenger who accepted the invitation, as we would all see in Disney+’s Hawkeye series. Taking his children to New York City for Christmas, Barton was mostly displeased with the piece of work, as it brought his mind back to Natasha Romanoff’s sacrifice. He also commented on the historical inaccuracy of Ant-Man being present during the Battle of New York, calling it “ridiculous”, before the Bartons left halfway through the show.

