Rumor: ‘TaleSpin’ Reboot in The Works at Disney+

Disney+ had a massive hit with their live-action/animated remake of Chip N’ Dale: Rescue Rangers. Disney Channel’s DuckTales reboot was received with praise during its 3 season run from 2017 to 2021. Now, rumor has it Disney wants to continue reimagining their 90s Disney Afternoon classics with another loved project.

According to The Boys dedicated forums, who have been pretty accurate in reporting news regarding Amazon’s hit series The Boys and Invincible, Disney wants to expand their relationship with Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg, who are currently working with Disney on both a Darkwing Duck reboot for Disney+ and a Figment movie for the big screen, with TaleSpin.

Disney is in early but early talks with Rogen and Goldberg to handle a “TaleSpin” reboot as part of inking a overall development deal with Point Grey Pictures coming after the current “Darkwing Duck” reboot for Disney+ and a movie based on the popular Disney Parks character “Figment” to create new series and films with Disney franchises with “The Disney Afternoon being a key point of this deal in terms of animated series for Disney+”, this strategy comes with the sucess of “Chip ‘N Dale Rescue Rangers” (Where Rogen was part of the cast of it) on winning the Prime-Time Emmy for Outstanding Movie of The Year and being one the most streamed original films of the service in 2022 which also lead the original series to be one of the most streamed shows of the service worldwide from Q3-Q4 2022 as well to capitalize with the sucess of Rogen’s projects like Pam & Tommy on Hulu and the mega-hits of Invincible and The Boys for Prime Video. transcribed via DisneyTVANews

As of now, this is just a rumor, nothing has been confirmed by the studios or creatives at this time.

TaleSpin first aired in 1990 as a preview on Disney Channel and later that year as part of The Disney Afternoon. It features characters adapted from Disney’s 1967 animated feature The Jungle Book (namely, some of the film’s animals being given an anthropomorphic makeover while the humans are removed), which was theatrically rereleased in the summer before this show premiered in the fall. Namely Baloo the Bear, Louie the orangutan, and Shere Khan the tiger, along with new characters created for the show. The name of the show is a play on “tailspin”, the rapid descent of an aircraft in a steep spiral, and on the fact that tale is another word for “story”.

