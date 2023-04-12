Mia Goth Joins ‘Blade’ In Mystery Role

It feels like forever since we got some news on Marvel’s Blade revamp. That changed today when Deadline revealed that Mia Goth had joined the film.

That’s right! The indie darling-turned-horror icon will star in what may very well be Marvel’s first horror film.

Currently, it’s unclear who the actress will be playing, but one thing remains clear: her casting is confirmation that the film is back on track and production is sure to start soon!

