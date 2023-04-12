The DisInsider

Exclusive Daily Disney News

Mia Goth Joins ‘Blade’ In Mystery Role

Dempsey Pillot April 12, 2023 1 min read

It feels like forever since we got some news on Marvel’s Blade revamp. That changed today when Deadline revealed that Mia Goth had joined the film.

That’s right! The indie darling-turned-horror icon will star in what may very well be Marvel’s first horror film.

Currently, it’s unclear who the actress will be playing, but one thing remains clear: her casting is confirmation that the film is back on track and production is sure to start soon!

About Post Author

Dempsey Pillot

See author's posts

Tags:

Leave a Reply

More Stories

5 min read

10 Movies To Watch on Disney+ This Easter!

April 9, 2023 Jordan Simmons
1 min read

Dave Filoni To Conclude His “Mandoverse” With Feature Film

April 7, 2023 Dempsey Pillot
8 min read

Marvel Comics: March News Round-Up

April 7, 2023 Sarah Taylor

You may have missed

1 min read

Mia Goth Joins ‘Blade’ In Mystery Role

April 12, 2023 Dempsey Pillot
2 min read

SEE IT: Sir Ben Kingsley on Set For ‘Wonder Man’ Filming

April 12, 2023 Skyler Shuler
2 min read

Fuente Del Oro Getting a ‘Coco’ Makeover at Disneyland Paris

April 12, 2023 Josh Martin-Jones
1 min read

‘Together: A Pixar Musical Adventure’ Confirmed for Walt Disney Studios Park at Disneyland Paris

April 12, 2023 Josh Martin-Jones