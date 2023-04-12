More Familiar Faces Join The MCU In ‘Deadpool 3’

As pre-production on Deadpool 3 continues to ramp up, the casting also continues. And the latest actors joining the film will undoubtedly bring joy to the faces of fans.

According to Deadline, Morena Baccarin and Stefan Kapicic are slated to reprise their roles as Vanessa and Colossus in the highly anticipated film. Their involvement, alongside the previously announced Karan Soni and Leslie Uggams only confirms that this film will not be such a soft reboot. Instead, it looks to be a full-on continuation of the previous story at Fox.

All four actors join Reynolds, Hugh Jackman and the newest cast additions Matthew McFadyen and Emma Corrin. The latter is believed to be playing the film’s villain.

Currently, it’s unclear if the film will follow the continuity – or at least have the main character remember the continuity – from the first two films, or if this will be a soft reboot of sorts. Considering that these characters are appearing in the film, there may be a chance this isn’t a soft reboot after all.

Could the upcoming Multiverse arc be used as a way to shoehorn him in? Or was he always there? With a meta character like Deadpool, the possibilities are endless.

The UNTITLED DEADPOOL AND WOLVERINE FILM, or whatever it winds up being called, is set to be directed by Shawn Levy (Free Guy, The Adam Project). Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick return to the franchise to write. Kevin Feige will produce.

The film is scheduled to begin shooting later this year and is on track to be released in theaters on November 8th, 2024.

SOURCE: Deadline

About Post Author

Related