SEE IT: Sir Ben Kingsley on Set For ‘Wonder Man’ Filming

Sir Ben Kingsley is back as Trevor Slattery for Marvel Studio’s upcoming series Wonder Man and Daily Mail has just shared the first set of photos featuring his return.
Yahya Abdul-Mateen II will star as Simon Williams / Wonder Man, alongside Kingsley, Demetrius Grosse, who plays as Eric Williams / Grim Reaper Simon’s brother, and Ed Harris, playing Neal Saroyan Simon’s agent. Additionally, Lauren Glazier has been cast in an undisclosed supporting role.
Plot details are being kept under wraps by the studio but in the comics Simon Williams aka Wonder Man was initially introduced as a supervillain imbued with “ionic” energy, who fought the Avengers and after a series of events, he was reborn as a superhero joining the team against which he originally fought. His experience as a former actor and stuntman also helps whenever he needs to go undercover for a mission.
Created by Destin Daniel Cretton and Andrew Guest, Wonder Man is also produced by Family Owned. Cretton is directing alongside Stella Meghie. Filming is underway in Los Angeles, under the working title Callback. Brett Pawlak serves as cinematographer.
More Stories
More Familiar Faces Join The MCU In ‘Deadpool 3’
SEE IT: The First Trailer For ‘The Marvels’ Blasts Online
The New Trailer For ‘Secret Invasion’ Is Here And Promises Nothing But Paranoia