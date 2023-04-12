Splash Mountain to Officially Close May 31 at The Disneyland Resort

The Disneyland Resort has made it official, Splash Mountain will close for good next month. Guests will have til May 30 to ride the attraction one last time before its closure on May 31. The resort will then fast-track construction on Tiana’s Bayou Adventure.

In Tiana’s Bayou Adventure you’ll be joined by Princess Tiana, her jazz loving alligator friend Louis in the middle of Mardi Gras season as they prepare to host a celebration like no other for the people of New Orleans. The fireflies of the Bayou will light your way the further down and deeper into the river you go, also beautiful rythm and blues Zydeco music born in Louisiana will play along with you through the attraction. Louis will explain to you where the amazing music is coming from, there will also be a band of Bayou animals all playing natural material instruments.

Per the Disney Parks Blog, Mama Odie is returning! Mama Odie jokes with guests along their journey after a special display of her magic. The two-hundred-year-old Bayou Fairy Godmother, with her eccentric belongings and “seeing eye snake, Juju, is comically eccentric, yet wise and all-knowing, throughout the adventure. Legendary actress Jenifer Lewis, who starred as the voice of Mama Odie in Walt Disney Animation Studios’ The Princess and the Frog, is once again returning to her role for the attraction.

New Details Revealed For The Attraction

Brand-new cast of original Disney characters with distinct names and personalities

Dozens of entirely new Audio-Animatronics figures

Adorable critters with incredible talent, bringing the diverse flavors of musical gumbo found in New Orleans!

New, original music alongside favorite tunes from the film

Do you love beignets as much as Louis? Well, you’re in luck because the alluring scent of beignets being prepared for the party will be part of the attraction queue!

Additional talent voices from the film reprising their roles, including Bruno Campos as Prince Naveen, Michael Leon Wooley as Louis, and the one and only Anika Noni Rose as Princess Tiana

Familiar faces from the film such as Princess Tiana, Prince Naveen, Mama Odie, Louis, Eudora, Charlotte, “Big Daddy,” the King and Queen of Maldonia and Prince Ralphie

We’re really excited to see Tiana’s Bayou Adventure coming to the Disneyland Resort in 2024.

