New Featurette For ‘The Little Mermaid’ Debuts

A new featurette, “A World Reimagined,” from Disney’s The Little Mermaid, which provides an exclusive look at the live-action reimaging of the studio’s animated musical classic, is now available. The Little Mermaid, helmed by visionary filmmaker Rob Marshall, opens exclusively in theaters nationwide May 26, 2023.

The Little Mermaid is the beloved story of Ariel, a beautiful and spirited young mermaid with a thirst for adventure. The youngest of King Triton’s daughters and the most defiant, Ariel longs to find out more about the world beyond the sea and, while visiting the surface, falls for the dashing Prince Eric. While mermaids are forbidden to interact with humans, Ariel must follow her heart. She makes a deal with the evil sea witch, Ursula, which gives her a chance to experience life on land but ultimately places her life – and her father’s crown – in jeopardy.

The film stars singer and actress Halle Bailey (grown-ish) as Ariel; Jonah Hauer-King (A Dog’s Way Home) as Eric; Tony Award® winner Daveed Diggs (Hamilton) as the voice of Sebastian; Awkwafina (Raya and the Last Dragon) as the voice of Scuttle; Jacob Tremblay (Luca) as the voice of Flounder; Noma Dumezweni (Mary Poppins Returns) as The Queen; Art Malik (Homeland) as Sir Grimsby; with Oscar® winner Javier Bardem (No Country for Old Men) as King Triton; and two-time Academy Award® nominee Melissa McCarthy (Can You Ever Forgive Me? Bridesmaids) as Ursula.

The Little Mermaid is directed by Oscar® nominee Rob Marshall (Chicago, Mary Poppins Returns) with a screenplay by two-time Oscar nominee David Magee (Life of Pi, Finding Neverland). The songs feature music from multiple Academy Award® winner Alan Menken (Beauty and the Beast, Aladdin) and lyrics by Howard Ashman, and new lyrics by three-time Tony Award® winner Lin-Manuel Miranda. The film is produced by two-time Emmy® winner Marc Platt, p.g.a., (Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert, Grease Live!), Miranda, two-time Emmy winner John DeLuca, p.g.a., (Tony Bennett: An American Classic), and Rob Marshall, p.g.a., with Jeffrey Silver (The Lion King) serving as executive producer.

The brand new soundtrack for Disney’s The Little Mermaid is available now to Pre-Save, Pre-Add or Pre-Order – https://presave.umusic.com/thelittlemermaidsoundtrack

Skyler Shuler In 2013, Skyler Shuler wanted to share his knowledge of Disney films and the magic behind the scenes. So, he created the Instagram account Disney Film Facts and the page quickly garnered a following. Soon after a Twitter was created, and not long after that DisneyFilmFacts.com was born. The page has been lucky enough to garner a wonderful following of such amazing Disney and movie fans, as well as been sourced in some of the biggest entertainment sites in the world. In 2018, the page was rebranded to The DisInsider, and the rest was history! See author's posts

