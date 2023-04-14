Andrew Burnap Talks About His Role in Disney’s Live-Action ‘Snow White’

We are still a little less than a year away from Disney’s live-action adaptation of Snow White and while the project itself is shrouded in mystery, star Andrew Burnap has revealed some interesting new details.

While speaking with Man About Town, Burnap revealed what the process was like jumping on board an iconic film as a brand new character.

That was something that I did the old-fashioned way. I auditioned for it and they said they liked me, so that was quite an easy yes. I think being a part of something as grand and iconic and beloved as Snow White is another dream come true. I get to play a whole new character which is so fun and working with Rachel and Gal was an absolute dream and Marc Webb, our director, is such a great guy and has such a clear vision for this beloved fairy tale. It’s a new story in the sense that it’s no longer a princess waiting to be saved by a prince, but a princess waiting to be saved by herself and finding her voice, her strength and her courage and actually, in the end, saving everyone around her. So I just had an absolute blast working on that. And I think Rachel is truly a once-in-a-generation talent and I hope people will be as moved by what she did as I was. Burnap

Burnap would also share that his character is not like the Prince from the animated classic, “I would say that Jonathan is less of a full-on prince and more of a reluctant hero. I guess that’s all I can say right now.”, he said.

Rachel Zegler is playing Walt Disney’s titular first princess with Gal Gadot playing the villainious Evil Queen. Martin Klebba, who has been in all the Pirates of the Caribbean movies, plays Grumpy. As of now, the rest of the cast is being kept under wraps.

Directed by Marc Webb, the film will expand upon the 1937 film’s story and music and will feature new songs by songwriters Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (La La Land and The Greatest Showman). An interesting addition is Gal Gadot’s Evil Queen will sing and dance, a departure from the 1937 animated classic. Another new addition is the appearance of a younger Snow White, meaning we will get some flashback sequences or an origin for the character. A first look at Zegler’s Snow White was revealed via set photos back in May.

Snow White is set to hit theaters on March 22, 2024.

About Post Author

Skyler Shuler In 2013, Skyler Shuler wanted to share his knowledge of Disney films and the magic behind the scenes. So, he created the Instagram account Disney Film Facts and the page quickly garnered a following. Soon after a Twitter was created, and not long after that DisneyFilmFacts.com was born. The page has been lucky enough to garner a wonderful following of such amazing Disney and movie fans, as well as been sourced in some of the biggest entertainment sites in the world. In 2018, the page was rebranded to The DisInsider, and the rest was history! See author's posts

Related