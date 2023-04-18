ABC’s New Hit Series ‘Will Trent’ Renewed For Second Season

Ahead of its season one finale in two weeks, ABC has decided to renew its freshman drama series Will Trent for a second season.

The announcement comes as no surprise since the series has become the network’s number 1 new drama during the winter season with a total of 9.9 million viewers.

Based on Karin Slaughter’s bestselling book series of the same name, the show stars Ramon Rodríguez (Iron Fist) as Special Agent Will Trent of the Georgia Bureau of Investigations (GBI). Trent, who was abandoned at birth and endured a harsh coming-of-age in Atlanta’s overwhelmed foster care system, has a unique perspective and an excellent eye for observational detail. This has enabled him to become the GBI agent with the highest case clearance rate.

In a statement to the press, Rodríguez revealed that he was excited to return next year.

“We’re so thankful to our ABC and Hulu fans for joining us on this wild ride and watching Will Trent, he said. “When we set out to bring the series to television screens, we wanted to do justice to the gritty, thrilling world that Karin Slaughter created with her bestselling book series. Liz Heldens, Dan Thomsen and the creative team have developed complex and nuanced characters that people are relating to on a human level — and it hasn’t hurt having our little star, Betty, on the call sheet. We’re so excited for the opportunity to dive deeper into these stories with season two.”

Will Trent also stars Erika Christensen as Angie Polaski, Iantha Richardson as Faith Mitchell, Jake McLaughlin as Michael Ormewood and Sonja Sohn as Amanda Wagner. Liz Heldens, Dan Thomsen, Karin Slaughter and Oly Obst executive produce. New episodes air every Tuesday as a part of ABC’s Primetime lineup.

