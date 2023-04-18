Patti Lupone Reveals New Details About Her Role In ‘Agatha: Coven of Chaos’

It’s been a minute since we’ve gotten any updates about Marvel’s WandaVision spin-off, Agatha: Coven of Chaos. That changed today when series star Patti Lupone appeared on The View.

During her brief appearance, the legendary actress shared brand new details about which character she would be playing, details that may or may not be considered spoiler-y.

“I play Lilia Calderu,” Lupone told the show’s hosts. She confirmed that apparently the character is canon to Marvel Comics too. “[She’s] apparently in the Marvel world. I researched her,” she added. “She’s hot, she’s really hot, she’s got a great body and hair.”

When pressed for more details about the series, Lupone revealed that she had no idea there were witches within the comics. “I didn’t know anything about the Marvel world, ” she said. “{But] there are witches in the Marvel world. We are a coven of witches.” She went on to confirm that the “we” she was referring to included Hahn, Aubrey Plaza’s character and even Joe Locke’s!

She would also go on to describe her character as “a 450-year-old Sicilian witch whose power is divination and whose trial is tarot.”

The character, which first debuted in Marvel Comics in 1973, canonically has ties to Baron Mordo and Doctor Strange. It remains to be seen if that will be the case in the upcoming series.

As if Lupone’s leak wasn’t already juicy enough, before she left she teased that filming on the series was far from finished. When asked about the show’s release date by co-host Ana Navarro, LuPone revealed that the show was still in production and that she expects the show to come out sometime next year.

You can view a snippet from the interview down below!

Three-time Tony winner Patti LuPone discusses starring opposite Joaquin Phoenix in the new dark comedy 'Beau Is Afraid' and shares about joining the Marvel Universe in 'Coven of Chaos'! https://t.co/cVclFZQmjA pic.twitter.com/LtPKuGb5aM — The View (@TheView) April 18, 2023

Agatha: Coven of Chaos is currently shooting through this Summer in Atlanta (likely at Trilth Studios). The series, which is said to be a comedy, is eyeing a premiere in the second half of 2023 or the first half of 2024. Given the suspected delays of all the other Disney+ content, we suspect the latter.

Kathryn Hahn will be reprising her role as the titular witch with other returning WandaVision cast members including Emma Caulfied and Debra Jo Rupp. Joe Locke, and Ali Ahn, Maria Dizzia, Sasheer Zamata, Eric Andre, and Aubrey Plaza are also slated to appear. The latter is rumored to play the series’ antagonist.

WandaVision writer, producer, and showrunner Jac Schaeffer serves as writer and executive producer on the spinoff. Schaeffer has an overall deal with Marvel Studios and is also developing a Vision spin-off Vision Quest.

SOURCE: The View

