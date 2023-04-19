RUMOR: Adam Driver Is In Final Talks To Become The MCU’s New Reed Richards

After years of waiting and speculating, it appears that the rumor mill is finally starting to slow down. Not only are we on the cusp of some official Fantastic Four casting, but according to one of the industry’s biggest insiders one very big actor is just about locked into the lead role.

Adam Driver is apparently in final talks to become the MCU’s main Reed Richards. This massive claim from one of the most reliable scoopers around, Daniel RPK.

Despite the film being a reboot, we use the word “main” because of Marvel’s interesting choice to have John Krasinski star as a variant of the character in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Unlike that appearance, Driver’s iteration would be expected to span numerous Marvel projects and potentially even position him as one of the universe’s most important leaders. After all, Richards is the world’s smartest man in the comics (to a fault).

Now, as reliable as RPK is, we are still labeling this bit of info as a rumor because it has yet to be confirmed by Marvel or any of the major trades. Until it is, as always, we urge you to take with a grain of salt. If it is true, however, that means that news about who will be playing the rest of the four is on the horizon too!

Now, despite years of nonstop speculation, the casting process was confirmed to have finally begun in mid-February. Shortly before that was revealed, director Matt Shakman was seen having lunch with actress Mila Kunis. This led many to believe she may be in the running for the film. That obviously still remains to be seen.

The last we heard, the film isn’t on track to begin shooting until next year. Writing duo Jeff Kaplan and Ian Springer were also replaced by Avatar scribe Josh Friedman.

Matt Shakman (WandaVision) set to direct. Moon Knight producers Grant Curtis and Nick Pepin are also on board.

Fantastic Four hit theaters on February 14, 2025.

SOURCE: Daniel RPK

