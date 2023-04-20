Juno Temple Joins Sony/Marvel’s ‘Venom 3’

Juno Temple is joining Sony/Marvel’s third installment in the successful Venom franchise, Deadline is reporting.

Who Temple is playing being kept under wraps, as is plot details. Tom Hardy is set to return as Eddie Brock and the voice of the titular character with the series long time writer Kelly Marcel taking over the directing reigns.

Marcel and Hardy will also produce with Marcel writing the screenplay from a story by Marcel and Hardy. Avi Arad, Matt Tolmach, Amy Pascal, and Hutch Parker are also producing. Each Venom film has had a different director, with Ruben Fleischer helming the first film and more recently, Andy Serkis helmed the sequel.

Temple received the BAFTA Rising Star Award in 2013. She was nominated for two Primetime Emmy Awards and three Screen Actors Guild Awards for her role as Keeley Jones in Ted Lasso, in addition to being nominated for a Critics’ Choice Television Award and winning a Satellite Award for her role as Bettye McCartt in The Offer.

