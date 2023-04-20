SEE IT: New Trailer and Poster For ‘White Men Can’t Jump’

A new trailer has debuted for 20th Century Studios’ White Men Can’t Jump—the all-new comedy begins streaming on May 19, 2023, exclusively on Hulu in the U.S., Star+ in Latin America, and Disney+ under the Star banner in all other territories.

White Men Can’t Jump is a modern retelling of the iconic 1992 film that celebrates the streetball hustling culture of Los Angeles. Sinqua Walls stars as Kamal, once a promising player who derailed his future in the sport, and multi-platinum rap superstar Jack Harlow makes his movie debut as Jeremy, a former star of the game whose injuries stalled his own career. Juggling tenuous relationships, financial pressures and serious internal struggles, the two ballers—opposites who are seemingly miles apart—find they might have more in common than they imagined possible.

Directed by Calmatic, the movie also stars Teyana Taylor, Laura Harrier, Vince Staples, Myles Bullock and Lance Reddick. The film is written by Kenya Barris and Doug Hall. White Men Can’t Jump is produced by Kenya Barris and Paul Hall; it’s executive produced by Blake Griffin, Ryan Kalil, Noah Weinstein, Calmatic, Doug Hall, E. Brian Dobbins and James Powers.

