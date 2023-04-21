‘National Treasure’ Series Canceled at Disney+

I guess the National Treasure franchise needs Ben Gates. National Treasure: Edge of History has been canceled by Disney+ after just one season, Deadline has learned.
The news comes as the streamer has canceled a number of non-Marvel and Star Wars projects including Big Shot, The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers, Mysterious Benedict Society, Diary of A Future President and Turner & Hooch. A report surfaced that Willow had been canceled but that is false at this time.
The Disney+ Original series National Treasure: Edge of History is an expansion of the National Treasure movie franchise told from the point of view of a young heroine, Jess – a brilliant and resourceful DREAMer in search of answers about her family – who embarks on the adventure of a lifetime to uncover the truth about the past and save a lost Pan-American treasure.
The series stars Lisette Olivera, Catherine Zeta-Jones (Chicago), Jake Austin Walker (Rectify), Jordan Rodrigues (Lady Bird), Zuri Reed (Flatbush Misdemeanors), Antonio Cipriano (Jagged Little Pill) and Lyndon Smith (Parenthood). Jerry Bruckheimer, Cormac & Marianne Wibberley, Jonathan Littman and KristieAnne Reed serve as executive producers on the series alongside Rick Muirragui, who also serves as a writer. Jon Turteltaub is also an executive producer. Mira Nair is directing and executive producing. A Disney Branded Television series, National Treasure was produced by ABC Signature, part of Disney Television Studios.
