‘National Treasure’ Series Canceled at Disney+

I guess the National Treasure franchise needs Ben Gates. National Treasure: Edge of History has been canceled by Disney+ after just one season, Deadline has learned.

The news comes as the streamer has canceled a number of non-Marvel and Star Wars projects including Big Shot, The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers, Mysterious Benedict Society, Diary of A Future President and Turner & Hooch. A report surfaced that Willow had been canceled but that is false at this time.

The Disney+ Original series National Treasure: Edge of History is an expansion of the National Treasure movie franchise told from the point of view of a young heroine, Jess – a brilliant and resourceful DREAMer in search of answers about her family – who embarks on the adventure of a lifetime to uncover the truth about the past and save a lost Pan-American treasure.

The series stars Lisette Olivera, Catherine Zeta-Jones (Chicago), Jake Austin Walker (Rectify), Jordan Rodrigues (Lady Bird), Zuri Reed (Flatbush Misdemeanors), Antonio Cipriano (Jagged Little Pill) and Lyndon Smith (Parenthood). Jerry Bruckheimer, Cormac & Marianne Wibberley, Jonathan Littman and KristieAnne Reed serve as executive producers on the series alongside Rick Muirragui, who also serves as a writer. Jon Turteltaub is also an executive producer. Mira Nair is directing and executive producing. A Disney Branded Television series, National Treasure was produced by ABC Signature, part of Disney Television Studios.



About Post Author

Skyler Shuler In 2013, Skyler Shuler wanted to share his knowledge of Disney films and the magic behind the scenes. So, he created the Instagram account Disney Film Facts and the page quickly garnered a following. Soon after a Twitter was created, and not long after that DisneyFilmFacts.com was born. The page has been lucky enough to garner a wonderful following of such amazing Disney and movie fans, as well as been sourced in some of the biggest entertainment sites in the world. In 2018, the page was rebranded to The DisInsider, and the rest was history! See author's posts

Related