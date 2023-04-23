‘Moana’ Live-Action Remake to Begin Filming in October

Dwayne The Rock Johnson surprised the internet two weeks ago with an announcement that he and Disney are developing a live-action remake of the 2016 animated hit Moana. Well, it appears the studio is fast tracking the project.

According to Reel News Hawaii, an account with a reliable track record, filming is tentatively slated to start some time in October & taking place in Hawaii & Georgia. Disney is no stranger to filming their live-action remakes in both areas, 2019s Lady and the Tramp was filmed in Georgia, while the studio is currently filming Lilo & Stitch in Hawaii.

The new feature film is produced by Johnson, Dany Garcia and Hiram Garcia via their Seven Bucks Productions and Beau Flynn via Flynn Picture Co. Executive producers include Auli‘i Cravalho, who voiced Moana in the 2016 film, and Scott Sheldon of Flynn Picture Co. Jared Bush and Samoan industry pro Dana Ledoux Miller will also take part in the production. Bush, who was a director and co-writer of Disney’s Oscar®-winning feature Encanto and a writer and co-director on Disney’s Oscar®-winning film “Zootopia,” wrote the screenplay for 2016’s Moana.

Like its animated predecessor, the film will celebrate the islands, communities and traditions of Pacific Islanders as seen through the eyes of a young woman eager to pave her own path. Moana’s journey of self-discovery and reflection on the lives of her ancestors won hearts worldwide, as did her newfound friendship with an exiled demigod named Maui.

Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Moana debuted in theaters on Nov. 23, 2016, grossing nearly $644 million in global box office. The title, which debuted on Disney+ with the streamer’s 2019 launch, is among the top 15 movies streamed in the United States in 2022. The film’s soundtrack, written by Lin-Manuel Miranda, Opetaia Foa’i and Mark Mancina, was lauded worldwide. Miranda won a GRAMMY® for best song written for visual media (“How Far I’ll Go”), and an Oscar® nomination for best achievement in music written for motion pictures – original song (“How Far I’ll Go”). In 2021, the “Moana” soundtrack broke a Billboard Soundtrack chart record for the amount of time spent at number one (52 weeks). Additionally, the film was nominated for an Academy Award (best animated feature film of the year), a BAFTA (best animated feature film) and a pair of Golden Globes® (best motion picture – animated and best original song (“How Far I’ll Go”)).

