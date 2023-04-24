The DisInsider

Exclusive Daily Disney News

ABC Sets A Date For The Next Oscars Ceremony

Dempsey Pillot April 24, 2023 1 min read

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 12: Ke Huy Quan, winner of Best Actor in a Supporting Roll award for ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once', Michelle Yeoh, winner of the Best Actress in a Leading Role award for ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once', Brendan Fraser, winner of the Best Actor in a Leading Role award for ’The Whale', and Jamie Lee Curtis, winner of the Best Actress in a Supporting Role award for ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ pose in the press room during the 95th Annual Academy Awards at Ovation Hollywood on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

As cinephiles, critics, and award season pundits continue to decompress from this year’s Academy Awards, both ABC and the Academy of Motion Pictures and Sciences are already preparing for next year’s ceremony.

Monday afternoon, the official Twitter account for the latter shared a tweet revealing a date has already been selected for the next show.

The 96th annual Academy Awards will now officially take place on Sunday, March 10, 2024.

A24 and Everything Everywhere All At Once swept this year’s ceremony, with the former nabbing wins in the show’s top 6 categories and the latter taking 5 of those awards including Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Supporting Actress, Best Director, and Best Picture.

READ: ‘Dancing With The Stars’ Judge Len Goodman Has Passed Away

No indication yet if the show will have a host. This year, Jimmy Kimmel returned to the job for the third time. The show ran smoothly and received a 12% ratings boost compared to the year before.

While the Oscars aren’t a product of Disney, they have aired on ABC, the company’s signature broadcast network for several decades. As a result, the two remain closely associated with one another.

SOURCE: The Academy

About Post Author

Dempsey Pillot

See author's posts

Tags:

Leave a Reply

More Stories

1 min read

BREAKING: ‘Dancing With The Stars’ Judge Len Goodman Has Passed Away

April 24, 2023 Dempsey Pillot
3 min read

Patti Lupone Reveals New Details About Her Role In ‘Agatha: Coven of Chaos’

April 18, 2023 Dempsey Pillot
2 min read

ABC’s New Hit Series ‘Will Trent’ Renewed For Second Season

April 18, 2023 Dempsey Pillot

You may have missed

1 min read

ABC Sets A Date For The Next Oscars Ceremony

April 24, 2023 Dempsey Pillot
2 min read

George Lopez Drops Out of Disney+’s ‘Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day’

April 24, 2023 Skyler Shuler
2 min read

First Look at Disney+’s Upcoming Original Movie ‘World’s Best’

April 24, 2023 Skyler Shuler
1 min read

BREAKING: ‘Dancing With The Stars’ Judge Len Goodman Has Passed Away

April 24, 2023 Dempsey Pillot