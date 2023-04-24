ABC Sets A Date For The Next Oscars Ceremony

As cinephiles, critics, and award season pundits continue to decompress from this year’s Academy Awards, both ABC and the Academy of Motion Pictures and Sciences are already preparing for next year’s ceremony.

Monday afternoon, the official Twitter account for the latter shared a tweet revealing a date has already been selected for the next show.

The 96th annual Academy Awards will now officially take place on Sunday, March 10, 2024.

Save the date. The 96th #Oscars will take place on Sunday, March 10, 2024. pic.twitter.com/AZ3ItWWZHq — The Academy (@TheAcademy) April 24, 2023

A24 and Everything Everywhere All At Once swept this year’s ceremony, with the former nabbing wins in the show’s top 6 categories and the latter taking 5 of those awards including Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Supporting Actress, Best Director, and Best Picture.

READ: ‘Dancing With The Stars’ Judge Len Goodman Has Passed Away

No indication yet if the show will have a host. This year, Jimmy Kimmel returned to the job for the third time. The show ran smoothly and received a 12% ratings boost compared to the year before.

While the Oscars aren’t a product of Disney, they have aired on ABC, the company’s signature broadcast network for several decades. As a result, the two remain closely associated with one another.

SOURCE: The Academy

About Post Author

Related