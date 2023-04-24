The DisInsider

BREAKING: ‘Dancing With The Stars’ Judge Len Goodman Has Passed Away

April 24, 2023

GREENHITHE, UNITED KINGDOM - OCTOBER 10: Len Goodman meets fans and signs copies of his book 'Lost London: A Personal Journey' at Waterstones Bluewater on October 10, 2013 in Greenhithe, England. (Photo by Simon Burchell/Getty Images)

This just in: Longtime Dancing With The Stars judge Len Goodman has passed away at the age of 78.

Goodman’s agent confirmed his death over the weekend and said he had “died peacefully, surrounded by his family” in hospital.

It’s unclear what Goodman died of, though it’s not known if he suffered from any illness.

Goodman had been serving as a judge on the hit reality TV show since its inception in 2005. In recent years, he had gone on to become the “senior” judge, often making the final decision as to which of the bottom two contestants got sent home.

It

This is a developing story. Stay tuned for more details soon.

