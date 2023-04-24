BREAKING: ‘Dancing With The Stars’ Judge Len Goodman Has Passed Away

This just in: Longtime Dancing With The Stars judge Len Goodman has passed away at the age of 78.

Goodman’s agent confirmed his death over the weekend and said he had “died peacefully, surrounded by his family” in hospital.

It’s unclear what Goodman died of, though it’s not known if he suffered from any illness.

Goodman had been serving as a judge on the hit reality TV show since its inception in 2005. In recent years, he had gone on to become the “senior” judge, often making the final decision as to which of the bottom two contestants got sent home.

