Critics React To Disney’s New Film ‘Peter Pan & Wendy’

The social media embargo has finally been lifted for Disney’s newest film, Peter Pan & Wendy.
That means that thoughts and opinions of the film from critics and other entertainment journalists are just starting to pour in.
Check out what some of our peers are already saying about the latest live-action remake below!
Peter Pan & Wendy introduces Wendy Darling, a young girl afraid to leave her childhood home behind, who meets Peter Pan, a boy who refuses to grow up. Alongside her brothers and a tiny fairy, Tinker Bell, she travels with Peter to the magical world of Neverland. There, she encounters an evil pirate captain, Captain Hook, and embarks on a thrilling and dangerous adventure that will change her life forever.
The film stars Jude Law (Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore), Alexander Molony (The Reluctant Landlord), Ever Anderson (Resident Evil: The Final Chapter), Yara Shahidi (Grown-ish), Alyssa Wapanatâhk, Joshua Pickering (A Discovery of Witches), Jacobi Jupe, Molly Parker (House of Cards), Alan Tudyk (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story), and Jim Gaffigan (The Jim Gaffigan Show). Peter Pan and Wendy” is directed by David Lowery from a screenplay by David Lowery & Toby Halbrooks (The Green Knight) based on the novel by J. M. Barrie and the animated film “Peter Pan.” The producer is Jim Whitaker (Pete’s Dragon), with Adam Borba (A Wrinkle in Time), Thomas M. Hammel (Thor: Ragnarok), and Toby Halbrooks serving as executive producers.
More Stories
Cheech Marin Replaces George Lopez in Disney+’s ‘Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day’
Disney’s New ‘Doctor Who’ Series Scores Original Composer
George Lopez Drops Out of Disney+’s ‘Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day’