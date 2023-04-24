Critics React To Disney’s New Film ‘Peter Pan & Wendy’

The social media embargo has finally been lifted for Disney’s newest film, Peter Pan & Wendy.

That means that thoughts and opinions of the film from critics and other entertainment journalists are just starting to pour in.

Check out what some of our peers are already saying about the latest live-action remake below!

I wasn’t expecting much from #PeterPanAndWendy but it was a really nice surprise. It’s a pretty decent adaptation of the classic story with a great ensemble of young actors and brilliant musical callbacks to Disney’s 1953 original. pic.twitter.com/1z70cVMME2 — Jord(an) (@JordisTweeting) April 24, 2023

Lowery’s vision is clear and he's done a good job at bringing this well-known story to life. The film has some stunning landscape shots throughout.



Alexander Molony makes for a wonderful Peter Pan whilst Ever Anderson has some great moments as Wendy. #PeterPanAndWendy pic.twitter.com/KVnyqKmTEA — Josh Martin-Jones (@JoshM_Jones) April 24, 2023

Yes, #PeterPanAndWendy is still just another version of an overly familiar story, but David Lowery brings a surprising maturity to it.



That, along with some gorgeous music and stunning visual moments, make this a pleasant, magical surprise overall. pic.twitter.com/LkhhwO243k — Daniel Howat (@howatdk) April 24, 2023

#PeterPanAndWendy is GREAT!



David Lowery showcases the best of his ability while crafting a throwback to early 2000’s Fairytale movies mixing depth but also



Never forgetting the essence of what made the animated feature so magical!



Count me as a fan! pic.twitter.com/dnWurwqzjJ — Zach Pope (@popetheking) April 24, 2023

#PeterPanandWendy is a subpar reflection of its source, but has some high points, particularly with Wendy and Tiger Lily. But terrible lighting, a pedantic and overstuffed script, and applying needless realism to Neverland sink it down. Full review coming soon for @ButWhyThoPC. pic.twitter.com/9XMa5uoQE9 — Swara A.S. (سوارە) (@spiderswarz) April 24, 2023

some ok practical gags here, some ok acting there. overall, #peterpanandwendy was lifeless AF. seeing peter & hook's endless loop as lowery doing an obligatory disney film to make his passion project which'll inevitably flop thereby falling back on disney was interesting. pic.twitter.com/5OTTktmEcW — Pramit (@pramitheus) April 24, 2023

Peter Pan & Wendy introduces Wendy Darling, a young girl afraid to leave her childhood home behind, who meets Peter Pan, a boy who refuses to grow up. Alongside her brothers and a tiny fairy, Tinker Bell, she travels with Peter to the magical world of Neverland. There, she encounters an evil pirate captain, Captain Hook, and embarks on a thrilling and dangerous adventure that will change her life forever.

The film stars Jude Law (Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore), Alexander Molony (The Reluctant Landlord), Ever Anderson (Resident Evil: The Final Chapter), Yara Shahidi (Grown-ish), Alyssa Wapanatâhk, Joshua Pickering (A Discovery of Witches), Jacobi Jupe, Molly Parker (House of Cards), Alan Tudyk (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story), and Jim Gaffigan (The Jim Gaffigan Show). Peter Pan and Wendy” is directed by David Lowery from a screenplay by David Lowery & Toby Halbrooks (The Green Knight) based on the novel by J. M. Barrie and the animated film “Peter Pan.” The producer is Jim Whitaker (Pete’s Dragon), with Adam Borba (A Wrinkle in Time), Thomas M. Hammel (Thor: Ragnarok), and Toby Halbrooks serving as executive producers.

About Post Author

Related