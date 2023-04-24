The DisInsider

Exclusive Daily Disney News

Critics React To Disney’s New Film ‘Peter Pan & Wendy’

Dempsey Pillot April 24, 2023 3 min read

The social media embargo has finally been lifted for Disney’s newest film, Peter Pan & Wendy.

That means that thoughts and opinions of the film from critics and other entertainment journalists are just starting to pour in.

Check out what some of our peers are already saying about the latest live-action remake below!

Peter Pan & Wendy introduces Wendy Darling, a young girl afraid to leave her childhood home behind, who meets Peter Pan, a boy who refuses to grow up. Alongside her brothers and a tiny fairy, Tinker Bell, she travels with Peter to the magical world of Neverland. There, she encounters an evil pirate captain, Captain Hook, and embarks on a thrilling and dangerous adventure that will change her life forever.

The film stars Jude Law (Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore), Alexander Molony (The Reluctant Landlord), Ever Anderson (Resident Evil: The Final Chapter), Yara Shahidi (Grown-ish), Alyssa Wapanatâhk, Joshua Pickering (A Discovery of Witches), Jacobi Jupe, Molly Parker (House of Cards), Alan Tudyk (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story), and Jim Gaffigan (The Jim Gaffigan Show). Peter Pan and Wendy” is directed by David Lowery from a screenplay by David Lowery & Toby Halbrooks (The Green Knight) based on the novel by J. M. Barrie and the animated film “Peter Pan.” The producer is Jim Whitaker (Pete’s Dragon), with Adam Borba (A Wrinkle in Time), Thomas M. Hammel (Thor: Ragnarok), and Toby Halbrooks serving as executive producers.

About Post Author

Dempsey Pillot

See author's posts

Tags:

Leave a Reply

More Stories

2 min read

Cheech Marin Replaces George Lopez in Disney+’s ‘Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day’

April 24, 2023 Skyler Shuler
1 min read

Disney’s New ‘Doctor Who’ Series Scores Original Composer

April 24, 2023 Dempsey Pillot
2 min read

George Lopez Drops Out of Disney+’s ‘Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day’

April 24, 2023 Skyler Shuler

You may have missed

3 min read

Critics React To Disney’s New Film ‘Peter Pan & Wendy’

April 24, 2023 Dempsey Pillot
2 min read

Cheech Marin Replaces George Lopez in Disney+’s ‘Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day’

April 24, 2023 Skyler Shuler
1 min read

Disney’s New ‘Doctor Who’ Series Scores Original Composer

April 24, 2023 Dempsey Pillot
2 min read

Disney Legend Carrie Fisher to be Honored on May 4th With Star on The Hollywood Walk of Fame

April 24, 2023 Skyler Shuler