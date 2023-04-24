Disney Legend Carrie Fisher to be Honored on May 4th With Star on The Hollywood Walk of Fame

Disney Legend, the late Carrie Fisher will be honored with a star on the famous Hollywood Walk of Fame on May 4th, Variety has learned.

A fitting date to be honored as obviously Fisher was best known for her portrayal of Princess/General Leia Organa in the original Star Wars trilogy, a role she reprised in the Star Wars sequel trilogy. Archive footage of her saying the word “Hope”, and a CGI likeness of her image (plastered over Ingvild Deila’s) were used to portray Leia’s voice and face in Rogue One.

Fisher tragically passed away on December 27, 2016. She had already filmed all her scenes as Leia for Star Wars: The Last Jedi before her death. Her mother, Debbie Reynolds, passed away only one day after she died. The Last Jedi is dedicated to her memory and she is referred to as “”Our Princess” Carrie Fisher”. In Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, deleted footage of her from Star Wars: The Force Awakens was used and her daughter, Billie Lourd, played her in a flashback.

She was named a Disney Legend in 2017 at Disney’s D23 Expo.

