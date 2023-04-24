Disney’s New ‘Doctor Who’ Scores Original Composer

The brand new Doctor Who series is shaping up to be something quite special, and it’s all thanks to returning showrunner Russell T. Davies.

According to Deadline, Davies is quite literally bringing the band back together for next chapter. He’s reteaming with composer Murray Gold, who previously reimagined the music for the series for the 2005 reboot that launched the show back to relevancy.

Gold’s greatest claim to fame, however, might be the modern themes he’s created for the Daleks and the Cybermen.

Gold will be teaming up with the BBC National Orchestra of Wales for scores that will debut this November. The music will first appear in three specials reintroducing David Tennant as the Fourteenth Doctor, before transitioning to Ncuti Gatwa’s Fifteenth Doctor.

In a statement to the press Gold said, “I’m so happy to be invited back for another joyful ride in the TARDIS. I didn’t think twice. Working with Russell and his team is just a pleasure.”

The upcoming series will coproduced by the company Bad Wolf and BBC Studios. Before departing, Davies and Bad Wolf bosses Jane Tranter and Julie Gardner originally worked together on the series between 2005-2010.

The new show will air internationally on Disney+ later this year; however, it will remain on the BBC in the United Kingdom.

