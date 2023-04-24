George Lopez Drops Out of Disney+’s ‘Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day’

George Lopez will no longer star in Disney+’s reimagining of Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day, Deadline has learned.

Per the trade, Lopez had to exit the project (on good terms) due to a scheduling conflict. He was set to play Alexander’s father. Disney is on the search for a replacement but no one has signed on at this time. We will be sure to update you on the project when new details become available.

The film is set to star Eva Longoria, Thom Nemer, Jesse Garcia, Paulina Chávez, and Rose Portillo.

The Disney+ original follows Alexander Garcia, who thinks he has the worst luck in the world, and when his family–dad Henry, mom Val, grandma Lidia and siblings Mia and David–head out for a road trip to the desert parks of California, he’s pretty sure that, statistically speaking, disaster waits around every corner. His feeling is only exacerbated when he learns to his shock that his great-grandfather, Alejandro Garcia, whom he was named after, was cursed, and burned down the very town of which he was the mayor, But though many of Alexander’s worst fears–and some he couldn’t even have imagined–come true on this trip, the Garcia family also learns valuable lessons about resilience, heritage and the simple joys of nature and family–which makes Alexander understand that maybe he’s not so cursed after all.

The project will be directed by Marvin Lemus, the creator, and showrunner of the Netflix series Genetied. Shawn Levy’s 21 Laps production banner will produce alongside The Jim Henson Company. Matt Lopez, who wrote the recent HBO Max Father of the Bride reboot and Disney features Bedtime Stories, Race to Witch Mountain, and The Sorcerer’s Apprentice, wrote the script.

