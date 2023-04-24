The DisInsider

Exclusive Daily Disney News

‘Kraven The Hunter’ to be Rated R; Rhino the Villain

Skyler Shuler April 24, 2023 2 min read

Sony brought the goods to CinemaCon this year. The studio highlighted their upcoming Spider-Man spinoff Kraven The Hunter.

A teaser was shown to those in attendance but before the teaser was shown the studio confirmed that this will be their first R-rated Marvel project. Kraven is seen in the footage biting a man’s face off and spitting it in the camera. There was also a tease of the iconic Kraven fur-vest he wears in the comics. It was also revealed that the villain will be classic Spider-Man villain Rhino… and no, there is no mech suit here.

The film stars Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Russell Crowe, Fred Hechinger, and Ariana DeBose. Taylor-Johnson will play the titular character, while Hechinger will play his brother and fellow Spider-Man rogue Dmitri Smerdyakov a.k.a Chameleon. Crowe will play Kraven and Chameleon’s father, while DeBose will play the Marvel character Calypso. No word yet on who’s playing Rhino.

J.C. Chandor (Triple Frontier) is directing with Art Marcum, Matt Holloway, and Richard Wenk writing the screenplay. Avi Arad and Matt Tolmach will be producing the film. Taylor-Johnson nabbed the leading role after execs at Sony were thrilled with his performance in the upcoming action flick Bullet Train.

The film’s tone will reportedly be a mix of Man on Fire and Logan. Kraven The Hunter will hit theaters in October.

