‘Kraven The Hunter’ to be Rated R; Rhino the Villain

Sony brought the goods to CinemaCon this year. The studio highlighted their upcoming Spider-Man spinoff Kraven The Hunter.

A teaser was shown to those in attendance but before the teaser was shown the studio confirmed that this will be their first R-rated Marvel project. Kraven is seen in the footage biting a man’s face off and spitting it in the camera. There was also a tease of the iconic Kraven fur-vest he wears in the comics. It was also revealed that the villain will be classic Spider-Man villain Rhino… and no, there is no mech suit here.

NEW (from #CinemaCon): We just watched the first teaser for #KravenTheHunter, which opens with Kraven biting a dude’s nose off. This thing looks brutal – also it ends with the introduction of Rhino! Full trailer drops this summer, per Sony pic.twitter.com/i2hpDh1Xtc — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) April 25, 2023

The film stars Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Russell Crowe, Fred Hechinger, and Ariana DeBose. Taylor-Johnson will play the titular character, while Hechinger will play his brother and fellow Spider-Man rogue Dmitri Smerdyakov a.k.a Chameleon. Crowe will play Kraven and Chameleon’s father, while DeBose will play the Marvel character Calypso. No word yet on who’s playing Rhino.

J.C. Chandor (Triple Frontier) is directing with Art Marcum, Matt Holloway, and Richard Wenk writing the screenplay. Avi Arad and Matt Tolmach will be producing the film. Taylor-Johnson nabbed the leading role after execs at Sony were thrilled with his performance in the upcoming action flick Bullet Train.

The film’s tone will reportedly be a mix of Man on Fire and Logan. Kraven The Hunter will hit theaters in October.

About Post Author

Skyler Shuler In 2013, Skyler Shuler wanted to share his knowledge of Disney films and the magic behind the scenes. So, he created the Instagram account Disney Film Facts and the page quickly garnered a following. Soon after a Twitter was created, and not long after that DisneyFilmFacts.com was born. The page has been lucky enough to garner a wonderful following of such amazing Disney and movie fans, as well as been sourced in some of the biggest entertainment sites in the world. In 2018, the page was rebranded to The DisInsider, and the rest was history! See author's posts

Related