‘Vacation Friends 2’ Gets August Release Date on Hulu

20th Century Studios and Hulu have retitled their Vacation Friends sequel Honeymoon Friends to simply Vacation Friends 2. Additionally, the comedy will premiere exclusively on Hulu in the U.S., Star+ in Latin America and Disney+ under the Star banner in all other territories on August 25.

The first film follows straight-laced Marcus and Emily (Lil Rel Howery, Yvonne Orji) who are befriended by wild, thrill-seeking partiers Ron and Kyla (John Cena, Meredith Hagner) at a resort in Mexico. Living in the moment, the usually level-headed couple lets loose to enjoy a week of uninhibited fun and debauchery with their new “vacation friends.” Months after their walk on the wild side, Marcus and Emily are horrified when Ron and Kyla show up uninvited at their wedding, creating chaos and proving that what happens on vacation, doesn’t necessarily stay on vacation.

Picking up a few months after the end of Vacation Friends, the sequel finds newly married couple Marcus (Howery) and Emily (Orji) inviting their uninhibited besties Ron (Cena) and Kyla (Hagner), who are also newly married and have a baby, to join them for a vacation when Marcus lands an all-expenses-paid trip to a Caribbean resort. His reason for traveling there in the first place is to meet with the owners of the resort to bid on a construction contract for a hotel they own in Chicago. But when Kyla’s incarcerated father Reese (Steve Buscemi) is released from San Quentin and shows up at the resort unannounced at the worst possible moment, things get out of control, upending Marcus’ best laid plans and turning the vacation friends’ perfect trip into total chaos.

Clay Tarver returned to direct Vacation Friends 2, with Carlos Santos, Ronny Chieng, and Jamie Hector rounding out the cast as new co-stars.

