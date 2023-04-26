SEE IT: Michelle Yeoh, Tina Fey & More Battle Ghosts In First ‘A Haunting In Venice’ Trailer

The Walt Disney Company unveiled the very first trailer for Kenneth Branagh’s A Haunting in Venice during its panel at CinemaCon today.

The film is Branagh’s third Agatha Christie adaptation following Murder on the Orient Express and Death on the Nile. Similar to the first two installments, Branagh serves as both the director and the star. Donning the eccentric moustache-twirling detective Hercule Poirot, he leads an ensemble consisting of Michelle Yeoh, Tina Fey, Brenton Thwaites, and more.

Unlike the first two films, this one looks to lean into the horror genre. Don’t believe us? Check out the spooky trailer for yourself down below!

The full cast is set to feature Tina Fey (SNL), Brenton Thwaites (Titans), Jamie Dornan (Barb & Star go to Vista Del Mar), Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All At Once), Kyle Allen (Rosaline), Camille Cottin (Call My Agent), Jude Hill (Belfast), Ali Khan (6 Underground), Emma Laird (Mayor of Kingstown), and Kelly Reilly (Yellowstone).

READ: ‘Chevalier’ Review – Kelvin Harrison Jr. Magnifies the Screen in Staggering Biopic

Set in eerie, post-World War II Venice on All Hallows’ Eve, A Haunting in Venice is a terrifying mystery featuring the return of the celebrated sleuth, Hercule Poirot. Now retired and living in self-imposed exile in the world’s most glamorous city, Poirot reluctantly attends a séance at a decaying, haunted palazzo. When one of the guests is murdered, the detective is thrust into a sinister world of shadows and secrets.

Micheal Green, who wrote the first two movies, wrote A Haunting in Venice. The project also reunites producer Judy Hofflund, and executive producers Louise Killin and James Prichard, along with filmmakers Ridley Scott, Simon Kinberg, and Mark Gordon.

About Post Author

Related