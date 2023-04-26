Tickets Are on Sale Now For ‘The Little Mermaid’

The time has finally come! You can now purchase tickets for The Little Mermaid, which hits theaters next month. You can check out the announcement video and a batch of new posters below!

The film stars singer and actress Halle Bailey (grown-ish) as Ariel; Jonah Hauer-King (A Dog’s Way Home) as Eric; Tony Award® winner Daveed Diggs (Hamilton) as the voice of Sebastian; Awkwafina (Raya and the Last Dragon) as the voice of Scuttle; Jacob Tremblay (Luca) as the voice of Flounder; Noma Dumezweni (Mary Poppins Returns) as The Queen; Art Malik (Homeland) as Sir Grimsby; with Oscar® winner Javier Bardem (No Country for Old Men) as King Triton; and two-time Academy Award® nominee Melissa McCarthy (Can You Ever Forgive Me? Bridesmaids) as Ursula.

Directed by Rob Marshall from a screenplay written by David Magee. The songs feature music from multiple Academy Award® winner Alan Menken (Beauty and the Beast, Aladdin) and lyrics by Howard Ashman, and new lyrics by three-time Tony Award® winner Lin-Manuel Miranda.

