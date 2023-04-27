The DisInsider

Bob Odenkirk Joins Season 2 Of ‘The Bear’

Dempsey Pillot April 27, 2023 1 min read

Better Call Saul might be over, and Bob Odenkirk might already have another hit series on his hands with Lucky Hank, but it looks like the actor has also booked a role on another already-prosperous show too.

According to Variety, the actor is joining the second season of FX’s award-winning dramedy The Bear.

It’s unclear which character the actor will be playing – or how he will tie into the next season’s story arc – but the site claims that the actor will be appearing as a guest. It’s also unclear if the role will span one episode or more.

For those unfamiliar with the series , it stars Jeremy Allen White (Shameless) as s Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto, an elite chef who returns home to run his family’s Chicago sandwich shop after his older brother dies by suicide.

The rest of the cast includes Ayo Edebiri, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Lionel Boyce, Liza Colón-Zayas, Edwin Lee Gibson, Corey Hendrix, Matty Matheson, Richard Esteras, Jose M. Cervantes, and Abby Elliott.

The second season for The Bear premieres in June.

