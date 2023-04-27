‘Dodgeball’ Sequel In The Works At 20th Century Studios

It’s been nearly 20 years since the underdogs at Average Joe’s Gym defeated Globo-Gym in the cult comedy Dodgeball, but it appears as if there is more to the story…

According to Deadline, a sequel is in the works at 20th Century Studios. Vince Vaughn is set to reprise his original role.

Plot details are currently being kept hidden in the gym locker, but Jordan VanDina (Hulu’s The Binge) has been brought on board to pen the script based on a pitch by Vaughn.

The original film was directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber, who has since gone on to helm other tentpoles including Netflix’s Red Notice. It co-starred Ben Stiller, Justin Long, Alan Tudyk, and Rip Torn.

Stiller also served as an executive producer and Vaughn reportedly had been waiting for Stiller’s approval of the idea before finally pitching to the studio.

Right now, it’s unclear if Thurber or any of the other cast members will return but we expect more details to come as the project continues to develop.

SOURCE: https://variety.com/2023/film/news/vince-vaughn-dodgeball-sequel-20th-century-studios-1235597205/amp/

