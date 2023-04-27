SEE IT: The First Trailer Disney’s Magical New Animated Film ‘Wish’

The first trailer for Walt Disney Animation’s next feature film, Wish, is here!

It premiered this morning during Good Morning America.

Check it out below!

Imagine a place where wishes come true… 🌠



Watch the trailer for Disney's Wish and see the movie only in theaters this November. pic.twitter.com/WxQyCgZe82 — Disney Animation (@DisneyAnimation) April 27, 2023

