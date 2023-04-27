The DisInsider

SEE IT: The First Trailer Disney’s Magical New Animated Film ‘Wish’

April 27, 2023

The first trailer for Walt Disney Animation’s next feature film, Wish, is here!

It premiered this morning during Good Morning America.

Check it out below!

