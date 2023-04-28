The DisInsider

New ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ Event, Champs Coming To Marvel Contest Of Champions In May

April 28, 2023

Friday, it was revealed that the hit mobile game Marvel Contest of Champions would be having a special Guardians of the Galaxy-themed event next month. The event will coincide with the release of Marvel’s next big screen adventure Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

The event, titled Escape from Titan, will introduce two new playable champs: Moondragon and Adam Warlock. While Warlock has a live-action counterpart in the upcoming Guardians movie, Moondragon has a special canonical connection to the Guardians because she is Drax’s daughter.

Official move sets and stats for the new characters will be unveiled next week.

You can view the official teaser for the event down below.

Official details for the event are as follows:

Titan is under Attack! Titan is under Attack! Moondragon has informed her father Drax and with the help of the Guardians of the Galaxy a recon mission is underway! But sometimes a family affair can be more dangerous than an encounter with your enemy. Each path and fight chosen will determine the next set of encounters buffs/debuffs. Defeat each encounter along your way and escape Titan! 

The event will begin on May 3rd and run until June 7th.

