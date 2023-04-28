RUMOR: Cillian Murphy Returning For ‘Tron: Ares’

It’s been a nearly two months since we’ve heard anything about the highly-anticipated third installment in Disney’s Tron franchise. While production is slated to start later this year, we’ve come across an exciting new rumor that sheds some light on what the film might actually be about.

According to industry insider Daniel RPK, Cillian Murphy is expected to appear in the film. He revealed the news via his Patreon account.

For those who may not remember, Cillian makes an uncredited appearance as the head of ENCOM’s software design team, Edward Dillinger, Jr. in Tron: Legacy. While not explicitly stated, his character is the son of former ENCOM Senior Executive Ed Dillinger portrayed by David Warner in the original film.

In Ares, however, he is not only expected to reprise this role, but he’s expected to be the villain of the film. This is not necessarily exclusive information though because it tracks with some character breakdowns we received a while back listing both the Dillingers as the film’s antagonists.

It remains to be seen what will happen with the role of Edward Dillinger Sr. considering that Warner passed away last year.

READ: RUMOR – Robert Downey Jr. Being Eyed For Disney’s ‘The Graveyard Book’

Murphy can next be seen in Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer this Summer. Considering all the buzz the film is already getting, should it be a major awards contender, he may have to juggle filming.

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales and Maleficent: Mistress of Evil director Joachim Rønning is attached to direct Tron: Ares, which is expected to begin filming in July and will shoot through October in Vancouver.

The script is written by Jesse Wigutow and is considered the sequel to Tron: Legacy, directed by Top Gun: Maverick director Joseph Kosinski. However, it is unclear if Jeff Bridges, Garett Hedlund, and/or Olivia Wilde, or any other characters from Tron: Legacy will return or appear in any capacity for Tron: Ares.

While it is unclear if Jeff Bridges, Garett Hedlund, and/or Olivia Wilde, or any other characters from Tron Legacy will return for the newest Tron film, we do know that Academy Award winner Jared Leto is still attached to star.

SOURCE: Daniel RPK

About Post Author

Related