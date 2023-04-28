‘True Detective’s Nic Pizzolatto Boards Blade As New Writer

How fitting is it that Blade has got a sharp new writer onboard?

According to The Hollywood Reporter, True Detective creator and writer Nic Pizzolatto has boarded the project.

While Michael Starburry wrote the film’s most recent draft, sources close to THR say Pizzolatto has been presumably working off of it and rewriting it for the past few weeks.

This marks the second time Pizzolatto has teamed up with star Mahershala Ali after the two worked together on the third season of HBO’s True Detective.

This development comes just as the film is slated to start shooting late next month.

READ: RUMOR – Marvel Courting Antonio Banderas For Massive ‘Fantastic Four’ Role

Yann Demange (White Boy Rick) is still slated to direct the project, taking over for Bassam Tariq, who departed due to creative differences.

Mahershala Ali is still on board as the titular character, who was famously played by Wesley Snipes in the 2000’s trilogy. Aaron Pierre, Delroy Lindo, are also still attached to star in currently unknown roles. We got to hear Ali’s Blade in a post-credit scene in 2021’s Eternals.

Blade is scheduled to hit theaters on September 6, 2024.

SOURCE: THR

About Post Author

Related