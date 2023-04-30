RUMOR: Paul Mescal Offered Hot Role In Marvel’s New ‘Fantastic Four’ Film

After years of waiting and speculating, casting announcements for Marvel’s next Fantastic Four film are imminent. Still, the rumor mill continues to spin. And the latest rumor is a hot one.

According to industry insider Daniel RPK, Academy Award nominee Paul Mescal (Aftersun) has been offered the role of none other than Johnny Storm a.k.a The Human Torch in Marvel’s new Fantastic Four. RPK revealed the news via his exclusive Patreon account.

As of right now it’s unclear if Mescal has accepted the offer, but like any job offer it is entirely possible for him to decline. As reliable as RPK is, it is for that reason alone that we implore you to take this rumor with a grain of salt until it is confirmed by Marvel or any of the major trades.

No pun intended, but Mescal seems to be on quite the hot streak following his critically acclaimed performance in Aftersun. In addition to booking the lead role in Ridley Scott’s Gladiator sequel, he also has a role in Richard Linklater’s decade-spanning Merrily We Roll Along and there also rumors that he may be the next Bond.

With such a busy schedule, it’ll be interesting to see if the actor does actually accept the role.

Chris Evans and Michael B. Jordan both played the role in Marvel’s previous adaptations. The brother of Sue Storm (still yet to be cast in this version), he is traditionally the youngest and most immature member of Marvel’s first family.

Now, despite years of nonstop speculation, the casting process was confirmed to have finally begun in mid-February. Shortly before that was revealed, director Matt Shakman was seen having lunch with actress Mila Kunis. This led many to believe she may be in the running for the film. That obviously still remains to be seen.

The last we heard, the film isn’t on track to begin shooting until next year. Writing duo Jeff Kaplan and Ian Springer were also replaced by Avatar scribe Josh Friedman.

Matt Shakman (WandaVision) set to direct. Moon Knight producers Grant Curtis and Nick Pepin are also on board.

Fantastic Four hit theaters on February 14, 2025.

SOURCE: Daniel RPK

