SEE IT: ‘Star Wars’ Reimagined As A Wes Anderson Film

This week, one website named Curious Refuge decided to reimagine one of the biggest films of all time: Star Wars. It’s not just that they reimagined the original film – they explored what the film would look like under the eye of the one and only Wes Anderson!

While it’s not confirmed, it seems as if they used artificial intelligence software to generate the images. But not only did they create concept art for what a galaxy far, far away might look like from Wes Anderson’s perspective. They strung along the images to create an actual trailer too!

You can check it out below!

We made a #StarWars trailer in the style of #wesanderson hope you guys enjoy it! pic.twitter.com/DP5rBxmTOI — Curious Refuge (@CuriousRefuge) April 29, 2023

Love it or hate it, you have to admit it would be interesting to see what Anderson could come up with for Lucasfilm. Hopefully, if this concept trailer gets enough eyes it could become a reality!

What do you think of this trailer? Sound off below!

SOURCE: Curious Refuge

