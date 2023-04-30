The DisInsider

Exclusive Daily Disney News

SEE IT: ‘Star Wars’ Reimagined As A Wes Anderson Film

Dempsey Pillot April 30, 2023 1 min read

This week, one website named Curious Refuge decided to reimagine one of the biggest films of all time: Star Wars. It’s not just that they reimagined the original film – they explored what the film would look like under the eye of the one and only Wes Anderson!

While it’s not confirmed, it seems as if they used artificial intelligence software to generate the images. But not only did they create concept art for what a galaxy far, far away might look like from Wes Anderson’s perspective. They strung along the images to create an actual trailer too!

You can check it out below!

Love it or hate it, you have to admit it would be interesting to see what Anderson could come up with for Lucasfilm. Hopefully, if this concept trailer gets enough eyes it could become a reality!

What do you think of this trailer? Sound off below!

SOURCE: Curious Refuge

About Post Author

Dempsey Pillot

See author's posts

Tags:

Leave a Reply

More Stories

5 min read

OPINION: Season 3 Of ‘The Mandalorian’ Was Not “The Way”

April 25, 2023 mattcarrasquillo
2 min read

Disney Legend Carrie Fisher to be Honored on May 4th With Star on The Hollywood Walk of Fame

April 24, 2023 Skyler Shuler
2 min read

The Cast Of ‘Star Wars: Skeleton Crew’ Revealed

April 7, 2023 Dempsey Pillot

You may have missed

1 min read

SEE IT: ‘Star Wars’ Reimagined As A Wes Anderson Film

April 30, 2023 Dempsey Pillot
2 min read

RUMOR: Paul Mescal Offered Hot Role In Marvel’s New ‘Fantastic Four’ Film

April 30, 2023 Dempsey Pillot
2 min read

RUMOR: Cillian Murphy Returning For ‘Tron: Ares’

April 28, 2023 Dempsey Pillot
1 min read

New ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ Event, Champs Coming To Marvel Contest Of Champions In May

April 28, 2023 Dempsey Pillot