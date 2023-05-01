RUMOR: Margot Robbie Offered The Role Of Sue Storm In Marvel’s New ‘Fantastic Four’

Following yesterday’s report that Paul Mescal has been offered the role of Johnny Storm in Marvel’s new Fantastic Four film, it appears that there’s a new rumor out alleging that an actress has been offered the role of Sue Storm too.

According to reliable industry insider Daniel RPK, the role has been offered to none other than Academy Award nominee Margot Robbie!

As of right now it’s unclear if Robbie has accepted the offer, but like any job offer it is entirely possible for her to decline. As reliable as RPK is, it is for that reason alone that we implore you to take this rumor with a grain of salt until it is confirmed by Marvel or any of the major trades.

Should she accept, this would not be Robbie’s first time playing a hero. For the last 7 years she’s played the anti-hero Harley Quinn in Warner Bros.’ DCEU (now known as the DCU). While this would be her first major project at Disney, she’s been long-rumored to star in a female-led Pirates of the Caribbean reboot too.

Jessica Alba and Kate Mara played the role in Marvel’s previous adaptations. The sister of Johnny Storm, she eventually falls in love with Reed Richards and has two kids with him. Adam Driver is currently believed to be in final talks to play Richards.

Now, despite years of nonstop speculation, the casting process was confirmed to have finally begun in mid-February. Shortly before that was revealed, director Matt Shakman was seen having lunch with actress Mila Kunis. This led many to believe she may be in the running for the film. That obviously still remains to be seen.

The last we heard, the film isn’t on track to begin shooting until next year. Writing duo Jeff Kaplan and Ian Springer were also replaced by Avatar scribe Josh Friedman.

Matt Shakman (WandaVision) set to direct. Moon Knight producers Grant Curtis and Nick Pepin are also on board.

Fantastic Four hit theaters on February 14, 2025.

