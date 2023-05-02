‘Maggie Simpson in Rogue Not Quite One’ Coming to Disney+ May 4

Today, Disney+ announced Maggie Simpson in Rogue Not Quite One, a new short from The Simpsons, will launch May the 4th in celebration of Star Wars Day.

In the upcoming short, Homer loses track of Maggie who hops in Grogu’s hovering pram for a hyperspace-hopping adventure across the galaxy. Facing a squadron of Imperial TIE fighters, Maggie brings the battle to Springfield in this epic short celebrating all things Star Wars.

Maggie Simpson in ‘Rogue Not Quite One’ is the latest in a collection of shorts from The Simpsons created exclusively for Disney+. The previously released shorts The Simpsons meet the Bocellis in Feliz Navidad, Welcome to the Club, When Billie Met Lisa (Emmy® nominated), Maggie Simpson in The Force Awakens from Its Nap (Emmy® nominated), The Good, The Bart, and The Loki and The Simpsons in Plusaversary are currently available on Disney+. All of these and more can be found in The Simpsons collection on the streaming service.

