RUMOR: Disney Eyeing Zendaya For ‘Princess Diaries 3’ Role

It’s been nearly 6 months since Disney revealed that a third entry in its Princess Diaries franchise was in the works. While original co-star Julie Andrews has expressed uncertainty about her return, we’ve come across a new rumor that sheds light on the film’s potential plot.

According to industry insider Daniel RPK, the third film will see Anne Hathaway’s Mia Thermopolis from the first two films become Queen of the fictional European kingdom of Genovia. He revealed the news via his exclusive Patreon account.

Now, that’s not to necessarily say that Andrews’ character would be killed off. After all, not every leader stays in power until they die. But that’s besides point. For a series titled The Princess Diaries, Mia’s ascension to the thrown obviously creates the need for a new princess. That’s where the second part of the rumor comes into play.

RPK also alleges that there will be a brand new princess in the film. He states that the character will be biracial AND that Disney is currently eyeing Zendaya for the role.

It’s unclear if any talks have happened and, with Zendaya busy with so many other projects, it’s not a guarantee she’ll star in the film. Still, the news should give fans an idea of what to expect from the highly anticipated sequel.

As always, because the news has yet to be confirmed by Disney or reported on by a major trade, we urge you to take it with a grain of salt. But we’d love to hear your thoughts on these new details and Zendaya’s potential casting below!

A few years back talks of a Disney+ spinoff were planned and centered around Mia’s half-sister. It is unknown if this new film will pull from the now-canceled spinoff.

Aadrita Mukerji (Reacher, Supergirl) is currently writing The Princess Diaries 3. My guess is like Hocus Pocus 2 and Disenchanted, this film will be exclusive to Disney+, but that has yet to be confirmed at this time. Sadly the original Director Garry Marshall passed away a few years ago so the search for a new director to tackle the project is underway.

SOURCE: Daniel RPK

