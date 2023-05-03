The New Season Of ‘Dancing With The Stars’ Will Air On ABC (Again)

The ballroom is back!

…even though it never really left.

Disney announced this week that the hit reality competition series Dancing with the Stars is headed back to ABC after streaming live exclusively on Disney+ last season.

Funny enough, the show will still be available to stream on Disney+ at the same exact time it airs on ABC.

The announcement comes just a year after the company claimed that the series would become a live Disney+ exclusively for its “next two seasons.”

Now, it’s unclear if the show will stop being available to stream on Disney+ after the upcoming 32nd season, but it seems pointless for the company to remove that live feature considering it provides access to viewers who may not have cable.

In a statement to the press, President of Disney Television Group Craig Erwich shared the same sentiment saying, “Welcoming ‘Dancing with the Stars’ back to ABC offers us the unique opportunity to capitalize on the breadth of Disney Entertainment and reach audiences across all our platforms.”

As confident as Disney is in the show’s next season, fans should expect some big changes when the show returns after co-host Tyra Banks’ exit and the recent death of judge Len Goodman.

Right now, there’s no update on when the show will return, but in many years past it has been a staple of the network’s Fall TV lineup.

