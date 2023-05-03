Tracy Morgan Joins Season 2 Of ‘The Santa Clauses’ As The Easter Bunny

It’s the gift that keeps on giving…

Many were surprised late last year when Disney green-lit a second season to its Santa Clauses series. But as production ramps up, it seems as if the studio has even more surprises up its sleeves.

One of those surprises comes in the form of comedian Tracy Morgan joining the cast. Don’t expert Morgan to be a human companion or even an elf for Tim Allen’s jolly St. Nick. According to Deadline, he’s actually expected to play the Easter Bunny!

As of right now, however, it’s unclear how the character will fit into the plot of season 2. It’s also unclear if Morgan will don a costume or voice a CGI character.

In the second season, the Calvin family is back in the North Pole as Scott Calvin continues his role as Santa Claus after retirement plans were thwarted when failing to find a worthy successor in season one. Now that Scott and his family have successfully saved Christmas, Scott turns his focus towards training his son Calvin to eventually take over the “family business” as Santa Claus.

Also joining the fun in season two are comedian Gabriel Iglesias and former Modern Family star Eric Stonestreet. The latter will play Magnus Antas (aka the Mad Santa), who reigned during the 14th century and is now returning to try and take down Scott Calvin and reclaim the North Pole.

Disney Legend Tim Allen will executive produce and continue to reprise the beloved role of Santa/Scott Calvin. Also returning as series regulars in season two are Elizabeth Mitchell as Mrs. Claus/Carol, Elizabeth Allen-Dick as Sandra Calvin Claus, Austin Kane as Cal Calvin Claus, and Devin Bright as Santa’s elf bestie Noel. Matilda Lawler will reprise her role of Santa’s chief of staff, Betty, as a recurring guest star. Additional guest stars include newcomer Marta Kessler as Olga, a surly, take-no-prisoners gnome who doesn’t understand “feelings” and “empathy” and sidekick to Magnus Antas, aka The Mad Santa, along with returning guest stars Liam Kyle as Gary, Isabella Bennett as Edie, Sasha Knight as Crouton, Ruby Jay as Riley, Mia Lynn Bangunan as Pontoon, and Laura San Giacomo as La Befana, the Christmas Witch.

SOURCE: Deadline

