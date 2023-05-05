BREAKING: Marvel’s ‘Blade’ Put On Indefinite Pause As Result Of #WGAStrike

This just in: Marvel’s highly anticipated Blade revamp has been put on an indefinite hold due to the ongoing WGA strike.

The news comes from The Hollywood Reporter, which alleges that the film went on pause this afternoon.

Just last week True Detective creator Nic Pizzolatto joined the project to rework the script. THR says that “time simply ran out” before the scribe could even begin to work on the film. Marvel reportedly has every intention of resuming work on the project if and whenever the strike concludes.

This is a breaking story. Stay tuned for more updates as they become available.

SOURCE: THR

