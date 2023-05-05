Jonathan Groff Nabs Key Role In New ‘Doctor Who’ Series At Disney+

Jonathan Groff has come a long way from Broadway. While many will recognize his voice from the Frozen films and his face from David Fincher’s Mindhunter, he’s taking on a brand new role in a totally different franchise: Doctor Who.

According to Variety, the Emmy and Grammy-award winning actor has nabbed a key role in the upcoming Doctor Who series that’s set to air on Disney+.

Given his range and the fact that he previously played a villain in The Matrix Resurrections, it’s entirely possible that he may have been cast as Doctor Who’s shapeshifting nemesis The Master. We’ll just have to wait and see though.

For those unfamiliar with the franchise, it actually dates back to 1963. That’s when the first incarnation of the Time Lord known as “Doctor Who” was first introduced to audiences anyway. As a shapeshifting extraterrestrial being with a human appearance, he travels across all corners of space and time and gets into wacky adventures in his paradoxical ship known as the T.A.R.D.I.S. Often times he travels with a human companion or companions and has to regenerate every few years, hence the frequent changes to his physical appearance.

Actors who have previously portrayed the Doctor include Christopher Eccelston (Thor: The Dark World), David Tenant (Jessica Jones), and Matt Smith (Morbius). Past companions have been portrayed by Karen Gillan (Guardians of the Galaxy), Catherine Tate (The Office), and even James Corden.

The upcoming series will coproduced by the company Bad Wolf and BBC Studios. Before departing, Davies and Bad Wolf bosses Jane Tranter and Julie Gardner originally worked together on the series between 2005-2010.

The new show will air internationally on Disney+ later this year; however, it will remain on the BBC in the United Kingdom.

